Jacob's 3-Part Contingency Plan

Yitzchak Reuven is back behind the microphone, going solo as Rabbi Richman is in the heart of America with a message about Hanukkah.

What can we learn today from the many confrontations that beset our father Yaakov, time and time again throughout his life?

Projecting strength gains allies, wins love and cows our enemies. It happened throughout Jacob's lifetime, and it works for Israel today, the EU and UN be damned.