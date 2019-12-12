Did the Jersey City shooters commit another murder?

Officials in Jersey City have revealed more information about the shooters who killed four people at a kosher supermarket.

The shooters were the prime suspects in the murder of an Uber driver killed days before the bloodshed, according to WCBS 880 Radio.

Police said the man, identified as 34-year-old Michael Rumberger of Jersey City, was found beaten to death in the trunk of a vehicle on Saturday night. He had head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayor Steven Fulop says the two heavily-armed attackers were seen on CCTV footage driving a stolen van to the store and seemed to have deliberately chosen the supermarket.

"It was a targeted attack," Fulop said. "We could see the van moving through Jersey City street slowly. The perpetrators stopped in front of there, calmly opened the door with two long rifles. Him, and the other perpetrator, and began firing from the street into the facility."

Public Safety Director James Shea said there were other targets on the street that the attackers bypassed.

"It was clearly that was their target and they intended to harm people inside," Shea said.