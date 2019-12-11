Messianic headlines we see today

What’s really going on in the news that’s happening and affecting us all?

It’s human nature to believe that we control the world. However, as hard as we may try, the Creator of the universe reminds us that He controls all.

As Israel faces a possible third election, possibly even held on the Purim holiday, it looks like G-d will have the last laugh.

So what’s really going on in the news that’s happening and affecting us all? What lessons do we need to learn, and what do we have to do in order to bring about a pleasant arrival of the Messiah?

Rabbi Lazer Brody joins Tamar Yonah and tells us what we all need to do, and what we might see in the future.