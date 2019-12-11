Watch: Memorial prayer at scene of attack in Jersey City

Israeli consul in NY Danny Dayan attends memorial service for 3 hasidim, policeman killed in shooting at kosher supermarket.

A memorial prayer service was held at the kosher supermarket which was the site of the deadly shooting which left three hasidim and one police officer dead in Jersey City yesterday.

Israeli Consul in New York Danny Dayan attended the prayer serrvice.

"I thank the Jersey City Police for their determination and prompt response to the incident and send condolences for the police officer who was killed while performing his duties," Dayan said.

"I came here today to strengthen the Jewish community that felt threatened by the fact that this was probably an anti-Semitic hate crime.

"I hope that the background to the incident will be clear soon and that the authorities will be in agreement with everyone involved in the incident. "