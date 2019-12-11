'US President draws line in sand against evil of anti-Semitism'

President Donald Trump, seeking to halt anti-Semitic discrimination in America, is expected to sign an historic Executive Order today in the Oval Office.

“This is the first time any U.S. president has applied Title Six as a matter of law dealing with anti-Semitism,” said Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

“My own father, a professing Christian and a white Aryan, was an anti-Semite. At the age of 11, I attempted to defend my Jewish mother against his abuse. He strangled me, leaving me for dead. I heard him say numerous times that the Blacks were ruining the country, and Jews were running it. Now a U.S. president has drawn a line in the sand against such evil,” Evans said

According to Evans, the core issue in the peace process is anti-Semitism, and the same can be said of Iran’s terror obsession. Anti-Semitism is also very much alive today in America. “Just think, what seems only days ago, a Saudi gunman, killed three people at the Pensacola naval base on December 6, had gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast U.S. support of Israel. Evans explained, “Jews in Israel are not killed over land; they are killed because they are Jews."

The Executive Order takes the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and applies it to anti-Semitic discrimination. Both the Department of Justice and the Department of Education will be responsible for the implementation of all anti-Semitic laws.

“Under President Trump’s leadership on this issue, Jared Kushner drove the internal process for months to achieve this astonishing feat,” submitted Evans. “We owe them both a great debt of gratitude.”