Eli Katz, the Deputy Mayor of Teaneck New Jersey, spoke Wednesday to Arutz Sheva following the shootout in which four people were killed at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City - three of them members of the local Hasidic community.

"Obviously, our hearts go out to the residents and the victims of the Jersey City shooting. The details are still unknown, if it was targeted or not, but certainly the loss of a police officer and loss of life" was terrible, Katz said.

"If it was targeted, there is concern. Teaneck has several kosher establishments, over 20-something kosher establishments. We have a very vigilant police department and we are going to learn from this. We've heightened our patrols around Teaneck, around the houses of worship and some of the business districts," he said.

"We've certainly a little bit of an increase in anti-Semitism or potential incidents that could have been labeled as bias incidents [in New Jersey]," Katz stated. "It will not be accepted. Its's not acceptable."

"This is a very sad day for all of New Jersey. Teaneck, being 17 minutes away from Jersey City, very close to us, we certainly feel it very strongly."