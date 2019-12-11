Jersey City Mayor: Shooters definitely targeted kosher store

Authorities review CCTV footage of deadly standoff at kosher supermarket in New Jersey.

The shooters who unleashed a deadly firefight in Jersey City deliberately targeted a kosher grocery, the city's mayor said Wednesday, suggesting that it was an anti-Semitic attack.

"Last night after extensive review of our CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery," wrote Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on Twitter.

"I'm Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone," he wrote. "Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city."

Fulop stopped short of stating a precise motive for the hours-long shootout that resulted in the death of six people, including a police officer, three hasidic civilians, and two suspects.

Hundreds of police from New Jersey and neighboring New York, including tactical officers armed with rifles and wearing olive-green fatigues and helmets, were deployed during the hours-long drama.

One of the shooters made anti-Semitic posts online, a source familiar with the investigation told the New York Times.