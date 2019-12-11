Netanyahu considers giving up immunity with hours to go

PM may waive immunity from prosecution to prevent third elections as 22nd Knesset enters its final hours.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is considering announcing at the Knesset plenum Wednesday that he intends to waive immunity if a unity government emerges in the final hours before the dissolution of the 22nd Knesset.

Netanyahu may declare that he is giving up immunity only to reveal that the Blue and White Party refuses unity at all costs.

Over the last few hours, the prime minister has held consultations with senior Likud officials, and even with his lawyers. At the end of the meetings, he will decide whether to waive the immunity.

Earlier, the Knesset approved a bill to dissolve the 22nd Knesset and to hold elections for the 23rd Knesset on March 2, 2020.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz on Wednesday afternoon accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of seeking to force third elections in order to achieve a majority in the Knesset who will support immunity for him.

"This is not the purpose of the immunity for Knesset members, but to enable them to perform their duties. That it what it was designed for, ”Gantz said.