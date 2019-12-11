Most voters now oppose impeaching Trump, poll shows

New poll shows majority of voters oppose impeaching President Trump, while other polls show weakening support for impeachment.

A majority of registered voters in the United States oppose impeaching President Donald Trump, a new poll shows.

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday, just 45% of registered voters want to impeach President Trump and remove him from office, while 51% oppose impeachment.

The poll was conducted between December 4th and 9th, and surveyed 1,553 registered voters amid the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

On Tuesday, House Democrats released two articles of impeachment against Trump, alleging obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

While other recent polls show greater support for impeaching the president, most polls have shown a decrease in the net support for impeachment.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, support for impeachment holds less than a one-point lead over opposition to impeachment, with an average of 47.7% of respondents backing impeachment, compared to 47.0% who are opposed.

In late November, support for impeachment topped opposition, according to the RCP average, by 3.2 points, 48.5% to 45.3%.

The Quinnipiac poll wasn’t all good news for Trump, however. The poll also found that all six of the likely 2020 Democratic candidates included in the poll would defeat him next November.

Joe Biden led Trump in the poll by nine points, 51% to 42%, with the rest of the field leading Trump by smaller margins. Bernie Sanders led Trump by eight points, 51% to 43%, compared to Elizabeth Warren’s seven-point lead, 50% to 43%, Buttigieg’s five-point lead, 48% to 43%, Mike Bloomberg’s six-point lead, 48% to 42%, and Amy Klobuchar’s four-point lead, 47% to 43%.