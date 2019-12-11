Anti-Israel activists crash Samaria council event in Madrid

פעילי BDS התפרצו לכנס של מועצת שומרון במדריד

Anti-Israel activists in Spain crashed an event held by the Samaria Regional Council in Madrid Tuesday.

Activists from the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement unfurled PLO flags and tried to shout down Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan during a gathering hosted by the Council in Madrid.

While most of the BDS activists protested outside of the event, a few were able to make their way inside, disrupting the gathering.

Local police were called to the scene to separate the two sides and to ensure the save departure of the Samaria Regional Council delegation.