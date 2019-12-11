Jerusalem apartment fire leaves two injured

One person seriously injured, another moderately injured, after fire breaks out in apartment building in the capital.

Outside the apartment building where the fire broke out

Two people were injured Wednesday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in southern Jerusalem.

The blaze broke out in an apartment building on Pierre Koenig Street in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem Wednesday morning.

Four firefighter teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics treated two men who were injured in the fire before evacuating them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

One man, roughly 50 years of age, suffered serious injuries, while another man, roughly 40 years of age, suffered moderate injuries.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisraela Gabbai, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Together with other United Hatzalah volunteers I treated two people who were evacuated from the building by the Fire Department. They were suffering from respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation. After receiving initial treatment at the scene they were transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital."