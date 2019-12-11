Hamas opposes 'alternative homeland' in Jordan

Hamas leader says Jordan is a red line and all of Hamas' energy is directed toward the "enemy."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Jordanian parliamentarians and political activists and spoke with them about Hamas' position regarding Jordan.

The Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported that Haniyeh stressed that the Palestinian Arabs stand alongside Jordan against the idea of ​​establishing an alternative Palestinian homeland in Jordan, against the settlement of “refugees” in Jordan and against any Israeli idea of ​​resolving the conflict outside the borders of “Palestine”.

Jordan is a red line, Haniyeh said, noting that all of Hamas’ energy is directed at the "enemy" and that the Palestinians and Jordanians are in the same boat on the main issues.

Haniyeh expressed appreciation for the positions of King Abdullah II and thanked Jordan for the establishment of a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

He further said that Hamas does not hold talks with the US or anyone else about the so-called “Deal of the Century” or any other political plan that could violate Palestinian rights.

Jordan's security is a Palestinian interest, stressed Haniyeh, who is expected to visit Russia and possibly Iran as well in the coming days.