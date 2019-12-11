Will Trump's aides advise Netanyahu?

Two former Trump campaign aides are visiting Israel to meet with Netanyahu as Israel is headed for another election.

Two former Trump campaign aides are visiting Israel this week to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as Israel appears to be headed for another election in March, the Jewish Insider reported on Tuesday.

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, respectively President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and deputy campaign manager, are being considered to join Netanyahu’s campaign as the embattled prime minister assembles a new strategy team, the report said.

Lewandowski and Bossie could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, according to the Jewish Insider, Netanyahu is no longer using the services of Republican pollster John McLaughlin, who served as Netanyahu’s campaign pollster in the last two elections this year, and is currently working for Trump’s re-election campaign.

“It’s been a humbling honor to work for such a historic and successful leader over these past 15 years. The prime minister has had many advisors over the years. I was just happy to be on his team. He has made the world a safer and better place,” McLaughlin told Jewish Insider.