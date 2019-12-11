IDF fighter seriously injured in accident in Golan

19-year-old seriously injured after being hit by a civilian vehicle hit on near Moshav Yonatan.

A 19-year-old IDF fighter was seriously injured on Tuesday evening when he was hit by a civilian vehicle hit on Route 808, near Moshav Yonatan in the Golan Heights area.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the fighter with medical treatment and evacuated him via helicopter to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the incident is being investigated and that the soldier's family has been notified.

According to preliminary information, the victim is a fighter with the armored corps who had completed an exercise in the Golan Heights when he crossed the road and was hit by a civilian vehicle.

This is the third accident in the IDF this week. Earlier this week, an IDF soldier was seriously injured when he was struck by lightning during training.

The following morning, a tank overturned during an exercise in the north. There were no injuries.