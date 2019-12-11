The Likud contender’s moral clarity

Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa’ar unveils his foreign policy in a speech to pro-Israel members of parliament from around the world.

Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa’ar unveils his foreign policy in a speech to pro-Israel members of parliament from around the world.

He explains his vision of moral clarity that he said needs to be adopted on Islamic terrorism and the Palestinian issue.

Gil Hoffman also speaks at the event to Israel Allies Foundation president Josh Reinstein and South Carolina representative Alan D. Clemmons, who spearheaded an effort to get state legislators across America to pass bills outlawing boycotts of Israel.