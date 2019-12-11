'It was like the Wild Wild West'

Witness to active shooter situation and standoff in Jersey City: "I watch TV. This is the real deal -- the Wild Wild West."

Witnesses to Tuesday’s active shooter situation and standoff in Jersey City said it was a scene straight out of the “Wild Wild West”.

George Porch described being told by police to hide in a salvation army down the block from where the shooting happened.

“They said lock the door and get to the back as they were shooting up the block,” Porch told NBC New York, adding he was worried about being a victim of a stray bullet.

Porch said he didn’t get to see the direction of where the gunfire was coming from, saying, “I don't know where it was coming from. But it was coming down the streets and I [saw] the unmarked police men firing back...trying to get their way out of the way.”

“I watch TV and all. This is the real deal -- the Wild Wild West. SWAT jumped back behind the truck and I knew it was the real. I don't know what's going on,” Porch added.

Reports say as many as six people may be dead -- including a police officer, two suspects and three civilians – in the incident.