Amb. Danon 'optimistic about our place in UN'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon at the Friends of Zion Museum ceremony today in Jerusalem to honor Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammatte.

"I came with a delegation of dozens of UN Ambassadors to Israel", Danon said, "to see, to feel our connection to the land; we traveled in the City of David, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Yad v'Shem. When they come here the Ambassadors understand the real story of Israel; they understand the connection of Christianity to Israel, not only Judaism; it is very effective. I can see the way they come back to New York and we see that they are changing their voting patterns, even at the UN."

Danon says this and similar efforts over the years have brought concrete results: "We see the results in votes, we see the results in promoting bilateral relations, like we're doing in Central America and other areas around the world, and I'm optimistic about our place in the UN."

Ambassador Danon has pushed the issue of Jewish refugees from Arab countries, and told Arutz Sheva, "We speak a lot - maybe too much - about the 'Palestinian refugees' at the UN. It is about time to speak about the Jewish refugees who fled Arab countries - more than one million Jewish refugees. It is about time we correct what happened and that the UN will recognize the Jewish refugees who left everything behind, overnight had to flee and leave their homes, the communities, the synagogues. Some of those communities existed for 2,500 years. We have to speak about it, that's why I presented to the General Assembly a resolution that will recognize the Jewish refugees - I refer to them: 'the forgotten Jewish refugees'."

Regarding the ceremony for Guatemalan President Giammatte, Danon said: "The fact that he came here, and he spoke so directly about what he wants to do with us is overwhelming, and I'm sure that he will be a friend who will open the door for us to other countries in Central America."