Live: Guatemala's President honored in Jerusalem

Jewish National Fund and Friends of Israel Museum hold festive event to commemorate entry of new Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

The Jewish National Fund and the Friends of the Israel Museum held a festive event to commemorate the entry of the new Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Speakers at the event include Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei, KKL Chairman Danny Atar, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, Guatemala's Ambassador to Israel Mario Búcaro Flores, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

In August, Israelis Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Giammattei after the conservative, pro-Israel politician was elected in a runoff.

“He is a friend of Israel, and I am convinced that together we will strengthen the excellent cooperation between the countries,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

During the campaign, Giammattei of the Vamos (Let’s Go) party, promised to keep Guatemala’s embassy in Jerusalem and act against terror organizations. The embassy was moved in May 2018, one day after the United States made the same move.