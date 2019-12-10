Secret Iranian subterranean armory revealed

Iran is building underground tunnel on Iraq-Syria border to store missiles.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Iran is building a tunnel to store missiles in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq, according to satellite imagery revealed by Israeli intelligence company "ImageSat" on Tuesday.

According to the report released by the company, the tunnel is being used to store missiles and long-range weapons and is located at Imam Ali Air Force Base.

The tunnel is estimated to be approximately 121 meters long, 4.5 meters wide and 4 meters deep.

The report also showed that construction of the underground base and border crossing will allow Iranians to transfer equipment, weapons, and fighters easily across the Iraq-Syria border.

