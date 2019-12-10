Bill would dissolve the 22nd Knesset, allow for new elections to be held on March 2 after failure to form government.



The bill for the dissolution of the 22nd Knesset was placed on the Knesset's table this afternoon (Tuesday), a little more than a day before the Knesset will be required to dissolve by law.

This follows the failure to form a coalition or unity government by incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz.

The proposal was tabled jointly by the leaders of the negotiating teams of the two major factions,, MK Avi Nissenkorn of Blue and White and MK Mickey Zohar of Likud.

The purpose of the proposal is likely to allow the election of the 23rd Knesset at a different date from the date prescribed by law in the event of a dissolution due to failure to form a government.

Yesterday it was reported that during the discussions between the Likud and the Blue and White, it was agreed that if the Knesset dissipates this week, the elections will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Chairman of the Blue and White negotiating team MK Avi Nissenkorn said following the agreement that "Blue and White will make every effort, until the last moment, to prevent further and unnecessary elections for the State of Israel."

"As we promised the public, if Netanyahu avoids the establishment of a unity government and forces us to dissolve the Knesset, we will have as short a campaign as possible. I am glad that Likud and the other factions in the Knesset have agreed to join this move," he added.