Israel will attend Dubai Exhibition 2020

Israel's participation in international event agreed in secret visit by Foreign Ministry Director; FM Katz: 'Upgrade in Israel's status.'

Foreign Ministry Director General Yuval Rotem visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates this week and signed the official agreement for Israel's participation in the exhibition to open there next year, Foreign Ministry officials told Channel 13 News.

The report said Rotem secretly arrived in Dubai on Sunday heading a delegation that included senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office. During the visit, talks were held with UAE and Expo officials to arrange for Israel's participation.

In the exhibition, Israel is expected to present cutting-edge innovations and technologies in various fields such as water, medicine, and information. Following this week's visit, construction of the Israeli pavilion will begin next week.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in response: "Israel's participation in the exhibition reflects the upgrade in Israel's status, not only at the international level, but also among key state actors in our region.

"The participation gives Israel an extraordinary opportunity to showcase its capabilities and achievements in the field of technology alongside vibrant Israeli culture."