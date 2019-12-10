House Democrats announce articles of impeachment against Trump

House Democrats unveiled their two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday.

The two charges Trump faces are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff spoke at the announcement of the articles.

Trump accused the House Democrats of "madness" shortly before the articles were unveiled.

“To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by seeking to pressure the Ukranian government to investigate the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The obstruction of Congress charge relates to the White House's refusal to release certain documents and to allow administration officials to testify before Congress.