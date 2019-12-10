'I'll support Netanyahu if I don't win the primaries'

Rival Likud candidate challenging Netanyahu says he'll lead party to victory, but promises to remain loyal even if he loses leadership race.

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is hoping to win Likud primaries, promised to remain in the party even if he loses to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"I'm running to win," Sa'ar said at the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) annual conference.

When asked if he would sit in a government headed by Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, Sa'ar said, "If I am chosen to head the Likud, I will lead it to victory and form a government. All Zionist parties will be invited to hold negotiations."

"Yesterday, a poll showed for the third time in a week that the right-wing bloc would grow if I headed the Likud, and that I would bring votes from the other side. That's a very dramatic thing, especially since it's happening even before I ran and certainly before I was chosen.

"For this reason I am convinced that if I win, I will lead the Likud to a great victory, and all Zionist parties would be invited to hold negotiations to join my government. If we continue on the current path, we won't reach a better place than we were in after the previous two elections."

Earlier on Tuesday, Likud's MK Yoav Kisch expressed support for Sa'ar, saying he fears the right-wing bloc will lose power and believes Sa'ar is capable of bringing new voters to the Likud.