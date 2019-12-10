Six dead in hospital shooting in Czech Republic

Gunman opens fire in hospital waiting room in Czech Republic, killing at least six. Shooter dead dead in apparent suicide.

At least six people are dead in a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic Tuesday, not including the gunman responsible for the massacre.

A gunman opened fire in a waiting room at a traumatology clinic in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava Tuesday morning at 7:19, killing four on the spot and fatally wounding two more.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis confirmed that six people were killed in the hospital shooting, after two critically wounded victims succumbed to their wounds.

"There were four dead and two injured people, who unfortunately died too," Babis said.

Police were quickly called to the scene of the shooting and placed the hospital on lockdown.

The gunman evaded police officers who responded to the shooting, prompting security forces to conduct searches of the area, with helicopters aiding in the manhunt.

Authorities said Tuesday that in the wake of the shooting, security were bolstered at “soft targets” across the country, such as schools, hospitals, and shopping centers.

“We are currently strengthening the supervision of selected soft targets across the Czech Republic. We ask the public for patience and thoughtfulness,” police said.

Later, however, Sky News reported that the gunman had been found dead, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.