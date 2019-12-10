Decision on Malka Leifer's ability to stand trial delayed

The Jerusalem District Court's Judge Miriam Lomp said the district psychiatrist has requested additional time to examine whether Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial.

A decision on the subject will be issued on January 10, Ynet reported, noting that the psychiatrist has examined Leifer once and would like to examine her another few times.

Australia has demanded Israel extradite Leifer so that she can stand trial there, where she is wanted on 74 counts of child sexual abuse.

Leifer has faked mental illness in the past in order to avoid trial, and in September the Jerusalem court ordered a special panel to perform a new set of psychiatric examinations. However, Leifer refused to cooperate.

On Tuesday, Kan quoted Australia's Attorney General, Christian Porter, as saying: "We respect the Israeli domestic judicial and legal process, but time since Australia's extradition request in Malka Leifer matter is 'far from ideal' and that it is causing very significant frustration."

"We are very grateful for the ongoing assistance of Israeli authorities But the charges are very, very serious. And there has been very very slow progress in this matter that caused a very significant level of frustration in Australia amongst victims."

Porter emphasized that the relationship between Australia and Israel "is much stronger than any one given matter. But if the processes will not be seen through to its final conclusion it would deny justice to those who have made serious complaints."

Porrter will arrive in Israel Wednesday for a 2-day scheduled visit, Kan's Amichai Stein noted, adding that, "Malka Leifer case will be just one of the main topics on the table. Another will be to discuss the security and intelligence ties between the 2 countries."