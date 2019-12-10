Blue & White turns down Likud's compromise offer

Blue & White rejects Likud offer to break up 55-MK rightist bloc in exchange for unity gov't, says Likud compromise only allows negotiation.

Senior Likud officials investigated whether the Blue and White party would agree to a unity government if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he would not request immunity and betray the 55-MK bloc loyal to him.

According to the report on Kan Reshet Bet, the Likud compromise would leave Netanyahu serving for the first six months of a coalition, with Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz replacing him after the end of that period.

However, Blue and White refused the offer, saying that such a compromise would only lead them to agree to resume negotiations, but it would not lead to Gantz agreeing to serve second in a rotation and an immediate unity government.

On Monday, Gantz demanded that Netanyahu give up his "immunity bloc" in order to prevent new elections. If no coalition is formed by Wednesday, Israel will be dragged to unpopular and expensive new elections.

The "Immunity bloc," a group of MKs who do not want to serve under Gantz and wish to remain with the Likud in all situations, does not have the majority necessary to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity and protect him from indictment.