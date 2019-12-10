Kinneret rises half a centimeter in one day

Forecasters predict hail, together with rains and flooding throughout the week.

The Israel Meteorological Service warned of continued flooding, flash floods, impaired visibility, thunderstorms, and lightning.

On Tuesday, local rainfall is expected from the north to the northern Negev, together with isolated thunderstorms. The rain will lessen gradually over the course of the day. Flooding may occur in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, and temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight rise in temperatures. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Thursday will see colder weather. During the afternoon hours, there will be light local rains accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in most areas of Israel. There is a chance of flooding in flood-prone areas.

Friday's weather will be similar, with local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, mostly in northern Israel. There will be an additional drop in temperatures.

The Kinneret Authority has said that the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose half a centimeter since Monday, and currently stands on 211.87 meters below sea level, 1.13 meters above the lower red line and 3.07 meters below the upper red line signalling that the lake is full.