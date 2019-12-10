German Army Chief of Staff visits Israel

Inspector General of the German Army, General Eberhard Zorn, visits Israel for the first time since taking office.

כוכבי עם הרמטכ"ל הגרמני

The Inspector General of the German Army, General Eberhard Zorn, visited Israel over the past two days as the guest of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

The visit is the first visit to Israel by the German Army’s Chief of Staff since he took office.

During the visit, meetings were held with senior IDF officials to discuss operational and strategic issues.

In addition, General Zorn placed a wreath at Yad Vashem. The visit was accompanied by the IDF attaché in Germany, Brigadier General Ziv Barak, and the German Army attaché in Israel.