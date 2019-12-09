2 killed as car flips over

Two young men were killed and another two were seriously injured after their car drove off the road and landed in a ditch upside down near the Abu Talul intersection on Highway 25 in southern Israel Monday night,

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Adam Abu Ferach who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "I together with other EMS volunteers who arrived performed CPR on two of the young men who suffered a full system trauma. Unfortunately, they were both pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that they suffered. We also treated two other young men who were seriously injured. After receiving initial treatment at the scene the two youngsters were transported to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva for further treatment. Firefighters were working at the scene due to the severity of the accident."