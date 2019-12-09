Columbia and Tel Aviv U will offer a dual degree program

Students will spend their first 2 years at Tel Aviv University and their 3rd and 4th year attending Columbia’s School of General Studies.

Columbia University in New York and Tel Aviv University in Israel will offer a dual degree program.

Columbia made the announcement last week.

Students will spend their first two years at Tel Aviv University and their third and fourth year attending Columbia’s School of General Studies.

Upon completion of the four-year program, graduates earn two bachelor’s degrees, one from each institution.

Columbia has dual degree and joint degree programs at Sciences Po in France, Trinity College Dublin, City University of Hong Kong and List College of the Jewish Theological Seminary. Created in 1954, the joint program with JTS was the first program of its kind to be established at Columbia.

“By giving students the opportunity to study full time at a top-tier university in the Middle East before bringing them to study in the Ivy League, they will not only benefit from being immersed in a wide range of cultures and experiences, but will also make an immense contribution to the Columbia undergraduate classroom,” said Lisa Rosen-Metsch, dean of Columbia University School of General Studies.

The program’s inaugural class will start in fall 2020.