Netanyahu's guard shot

Security guard at PM's Caesarea residence hospitalized after being accidentally shot in the hand.

A member of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's security detail was shot Monday night. The security guard was wounded in his hand and was treated at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

The circumstances of the event are being investigated. It is currently believed that the bullet was fired by accident.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister confirmed that a security guard at Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea suffered a minor injury to the palm of his hand from a bullet.

"The security guard went to the hospital and was receiving medical treatment. The matter will be investigated by the professionals. The prime minister and his family were not present at the time of the incident," the spokeswoman said.