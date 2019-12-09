PM to intl. Parliamentarians: Stand with Israel and the truth

Legislators from 25 countries visit PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem to show support for Israel, opposition to labeling of Yesha products.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today meets with a delegation of ministers and MPs from 25 countries on behalf of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The meeting was attended by President of the Israel Allies Foundation Josh Reinstein, as well as ministers and MPs from 25 countries. Members of the caucus signed a document opposing the decision of the European Court of Justice to label products from the Golan Heights, eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Binymin Netanyahu stated: "We have two types of friendships - friendships based on values ​​and companies based on interests. Sometimes they also overlap. What is important is that this friendship is first and foremost that it is based on shared values."

Even though Israel is being attacked and slandered, you know the truth, there is no substitute for telling the truth in the face of lies."

* In response to a question about the US government's declaration regarding the legality of the settlements, Prime Minister Netanyahu added: *

"It was a very important statement because it reflects a historical fact. We are not conquerors in a foreign land. This is our homeland since Abraham our forefather came here 3,500 years ago. The word "Jew" comes from Judah

"We are not trying to deport anyone but no one is going to deport us either. That is why the president's statement made an important contribution to the truth. Stand by Israel - Stand by the truth. "