Netanyahu: Last chance to forestall third elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Monday on the Blue and White and Yisrael Beyteinu parties to take advantage of the last two days before declaring elections to form a government.

"It has been 84 days since the election. During this time, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid refused every proposal we made, generous and far-reaching proposals. They refused any proposal to establish a broad national unity government. Now, with only two days left, 48 hours until the time expires, they set conditions on the very existence of talks," Netanyahu said.

"It is unfortunate that they do not want to establish a broad national unity government, a government that has a historic opportunity to secure a defense agreement with the United States and to apply Israeli sovereignty to large parts of Judea and Samaria - that is what they are refusing and this is what they are trying to hide from the public eye," he added.

"I call on them to come together, one last effort can be made, and I think that Avigdor Lieberman also needs to make one last effort - to prevent these unnecessary elections and to establish a strong national government for the State of Israel."

Earlier, Netanyahu suggested that Blue and White leaders MK Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid had created a situation in which the formation of a unity government was impossible.

"Gantz and Lapid, enough of the transparent exercises designed to divert attention by refusing to establish a broad national unity government that would establish a defense alliance with the United States and annex large parts of Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu said.

"Because Lapid and Gantz persist in their refusal and deal only with hollow spins, there is only one option to prevent unnecessary elections: I urge Avigdor Liberman to enter into accelerated negotiations in the 48 hours remaining to form a strong national government for Israel," he said.