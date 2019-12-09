Woman jailed for desertion following disengaement

Soldier who deserted IDF in wake of Gush Katif expulsions to serve 7 months in prison, be reduced in rank.

A military court yesterday imposed a prison sentence on a woman who deserted the IDF following the 2005 Disengagement from Gaza. The 33-year-old woman, known as A., was sentenced to seven months in rpison also reduced in rank.

A. had been arrested about a month and a half ago at Ben-Gurion Airport when she sought to leave the country.

A. escaped military service after taking part in the expulsions, explaining that she suffered from mental trauma from the Disengagement. To this day, she maintains that she remains traumatized from the experience of being forced to expel fellow Jews from their homes.

A. admitted to absence from regular service without permission for 13 years.