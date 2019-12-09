Teen struck by lightning is IDF soldier

IDF confirms 19-year-old who was struck by lightning Sunday was soldier in middle of training exercise.

The A 19-year-old man who was seriously injured Sunday evening when he was struck by lightning near Kibbutz Ramat Hashofet in northern Israel was an IDF soldier who was undergoing a training exercise, the military confirmed Monday.

The young man suffered burns across his body from the lightning strike, and was treated by MDA paramedics on the scene before being evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The IDF confirmed that the soldier is receiving medical treatment and that his family has been notified of the incident.

Dr. Shachar Grunner, from Rambam Hospital, credited the teenager's friends with saving his life.

“His friends who were with him at the time saved his life. They cleared his air passages and brought him here with vital signs. He is recovering in intensive care, right now he is in serious condition," Dr. Grunner said yesterday.