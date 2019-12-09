'I hope Liberman comes to his senses and prevents elections'

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) praised the conference scheduled for Monday evening in Petah Tikva.

The conference, organized by Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg, will include local leaders from the Likud, as well as Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman.

"I spoke a few minutes ago with my friend, Rami Greenberg, mayor of Petah Tikva, who is leading a meeting of mayors from the Likud this evening, together with Liberman," she said. "He is making another effort to bring Liberman home. I hope that Liberman recovers and prevents unnecessary third elections."

"If indeed we are forced to hold third elections, I am glad that they will not be held on March 3, which is memorial day for those security forces whose place of burial is unknown. I am glad that we are preventing harm to the memories of the fallen and their bereaved families."

If a coalition is not formed by Wednesday, elections will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020.