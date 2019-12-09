More flooding expected on Monday

Just after heavy rains caused flash floods in the coastal city of Ashkelon, forecasters say more floods may be on their way.

Monday will see intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms, from the north to the northern Negev. In the Negev, there will be light local rainfall and the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas may flood. There may also be flooding along the coastline and in the lowlands. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average, and snow may fall on Mount Hermon.

Tuesday will see local rainfall from the north to the northern Negev. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average, and the rain will lessen throughout the day.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. Harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Thursday will see intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms in northern Israel and along the coast. There will be a drop in temperatures and snow may fall on Mount Hermon.