Arutz Sheva spoke to Dr. Dave Weldon, Chairman of the Board of the Israel Allies Foundation, at the annual Chairman’s Conference.

Arutz Sheva spoke to Dr. Dave Weldon, Chairman of the Board of the Israel Allies Foundation, at the annual Israel Allies Foundation Chairman’s Conference taking place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jerusalem.

The conference brought to Israel a delegation of 25 ministers and parliamentarians from around the world who made a special visit to Samaria as part of the conference.

“It’s very important to bring these parliamentarians in from all over the world and give them a real, hands on education on what is going on,” said Dr. Weldon.

“I’m amazed at the number of elected officials, worldwide, who know very little about what is going on in Israel. All they hear is what they get in the left-wing media and it’s a real eye-opening experience for many of them,” he added.

Most of the participants are Evangelical Christians who are “motivated by a love for God and a love for God’s chosen people, the Israeli people, who brought us the Bible,” said Dr. Weldon.

“The other side,” he continued, is “motivated by what I consider to be a false teaching that the Israelis are exploiting or hurting the Palestinian people, but in reality they’re providing thousands and thousands of jobs for the Palestinian people, and my experience is that most Israelis have love and affection for the Palestinian people and want them to prosper.”

Dr. Weldon said that he sees results to his activities “but it is an endless process. There have always been forces working against the Jewish people, from the very days of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. When you’re God’s chosen people, the forces of the world are always going to be working against you. So I see this is an endless battle, but I’m happy to be a fighter in the battle.”