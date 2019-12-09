Sa'ar greeted with boos at Likud Central Committee meeting

Sa'ar at Likud Central Committee meeting: "Badmouthing those who seek to run is contrary to the character of the Likud."

The Likud Central Committee convened on Sunday evening at Expo Tel Aviv and approved the proposal to cancel the primaries for the party’s Knesset list.

A decision on primaries for the leadership of the party will only be made if it is decided to hold a third election.

Likud activists interrupted MK Gideon Sa'ar's speech at the Likud Central Committee meeting. Alongside the derogatory calls from the audience, activists who support Sa’ar were heard shouting at him, "Here comes the next prime minister."

"Friends, 35 years ago, Ariel Sharon was appointed minister in the first government of Yitzhak Shamir," Sa'ar said on stage. "He ran in the Herut party’s Central Committee, against Yitzhak Shamir, he lost, and after that the entire movement united behind Yitzhak Shamir, it was a legitimate race, even though it was against a sitting Prime Minister.”

"I am determined to run for the leadership of the movement with the understanding that change is needed, a turning point is needed in order to extricate the country from the ongoing political crisis, to establish a Likud-led government, and to unite the people," Sa'ar added.