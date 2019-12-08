Teen seriously injured in lightning strike near Kibbutz

19-year-old in serious condition after lightning strikes near Kibbutz in northern Israel. 'His friends saved his life.'

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening when he was struck by lightning near Kibbutz Ramat Hashofet in northern Israel.

The young man suffered burns across his body from the lightning strike, and was treated by MDA paramedics on the scene before being evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The victim was unconscious and hooked up to a respirator while being evacuated.

“His friends who were with him at the time saved his life,” said Dr. Shachar Grunner, from Rambam Hospital.

“They cleared his air passages and brought him here with vital signs. He is recovering in intensive care, right now he is in serious condition.”

MDA paramedic Almog Shek, who helped treat the victim, recalled the scene of the lightning strike.

“We got to the vehicle next to Ramat Hashofet. They brought us a young man about 18 years old who had signs of electrocution, and we immediately began providing life-saving treatment including anesthesia, assisted breathing, medicinal treatment, and warming him. We then evacuated him to the hospital while he was in serious but stable condition.”