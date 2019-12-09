Family rushed to hospital, returned to find home destroyed

Ofakim, a town in Southern Israel, is home to a sizeable yet tight-knit community of frum Jews. One of the community’s most beloved and respected members is talmid chacham Rabbi Yehuda Politansky, a man in his fifties known for being a talmid of Rav Shimshon Pinkus zt”l.

To many, the Politanskys seemed to have it all: children, Torah, and prestige. In 2017, however, their lives began to spiral out onto a path they could have never anticipated.

Rabbi Politansky first began experiencing seizures and losses of consciousness a year and a half ago. Through many treatments and hospitalizations since, doctors still have not succeeded in ascertaining the cause of his illness. And so the Politanskys have learned to live with mysterious illness, as the Rabbi’s health has steadily declined.

Last month, the unimaginable happened: Rabbi Politansky experienced one of his episodes of losing consciousness. They rushed to the hospital, and he was treated. Little did they know, however, that in their absence a fire had erupted in their home. As they rushed in an ambulance to the nearest medical center, flames engulfed and destroyed everything they owned.

Now, Rebbetzin Politansky is at a loss as to how to single-handedly make enough money to replace their belongings, find them a new place to live, and pay their current & future bills. It is a heavy burden for a middle aged woman who is currently also carrying the weight of her husband’s medical condition, as well as her own health issues.

An emergency fund has been opened to save the Politanskys from homelessness, and to help them surmount their massive debt. As of now in addition to being physically and emotionally exhausted they have no clothing, appliances, furniture, or household staples.

Any donations are sorely needed and deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE POLITANSKY FAMILY

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN