Day after rockets fired from Gaza at Israel, Defense Minister visits border town of Sderot. 'We need to move from defense to offense.'

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited Sderot, an Israeli border town near Gaza which has frequently been the target of rocket attacks, on Sunday, a day after terrorists in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave fired rockets at southern Israel.

During his visit, Bennett met with leaders from towns across the Gaza border area, as well as residents of Sderot and IDF commanders, including Gaza Division chief Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano.

Bennett praised the resilience of residents living near the Gaza border in the face of periodic rocket attacks from the Strip, adding that Israel must regain its deterrence against such attacks.

“Our enemies have gotten used to being able to fire at Israel,” said Bennett.

“We have to change that. All of our enemies - from Iran through to Hezbollah and all the way to ISIS forces in the Sinai – want to break us. But they shouldn’t let themselves be fooled, because we will prevail. The people of Israel will win. At the end of the day, our ability to take bold decisions comes from a deep sense of security which comes from you, the people.”

The Defense Minister added that under his leadership, the Israeli military would switch from a defensive posture to an offensive one.

“We need to move from a defensive position to an offensive one. What we’ll do, we’ll do when the time is right, the right way, and with force. Not being dragged into it, but with a good, well-thought out strategy – not in the heat of the moment when the other side is waiting for us.”