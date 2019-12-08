Trump impeachment highlights America's broken education system

'Testimony' of jurists called to weigh in on impeachment inquiry prove once again that education in America is in decline. Opinion.

The impeachment inquiry has inadvertently identified one of the main problems facing America today. It is our educational system.

The enterprise has been broke for many years, but the testimony of three out of four professors at the House Judicial Committee meeting this past week highlighted just how bad the situation has become.

It is not surprising that two of the front runners for the Democratic Party for the 2020 presidential nomination are avowed socialists.

Elizabeth Warren is a product of precisely the biased, leftist, and out of touch higher educational system on full display at the impeachment inquiry. Senator Warren was a professor at Harvard before entering the political arena.

It would not surprise me in the least if Professor Pamela Karlan, who testified at the impeachment inquiry, decided to run for Congress.

Professors are supposed to be non biased. Professor Jonathan Turley proved himself worthy of the title “Professor”. He had voted for President Barack Obama and for Hillary Clinton. Yet, he put his personal feelings and preferences aside and analyzed a situation purely based upon the facts presented to him.

He is the “cool head” America needs not only in its political arena but in its educational system. He is the type of professor who will carry America tall and proud into the future. His analysis will be forever remembered especially his following remarks: “I get it. You are mad. The President is mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog is mad..... We are all mad and where has it taken us? Will a slipshod impeachment make us less mad or will it only give an invitation for the madness to follow in every future administration? That is why this is wrong.”

His penetrating wit and understanding struck a cord and is in stark contrast to Professor Michael Gerhardt who argued that Trump’s behavior was “worse than the misconduct of any prior President.”

Gerhardt’s comments of course fly in the face of the facts and exposes his extreme bias.

Professor Pamela Karlan’s bias was evident from her inappropriate use of the President’s son, Barron to buttress her claims of abuse of power. Her personal animus to President Trump has already been well substantiated. If she represents the best and brightest of America’s Professors then G-d help us all.

It is no wonder that anti-Israel bias and pro-BDS movements have accelerated and flourished on college campuses around the country.

The impeachment process has made it patently clear that America’s professors must be re-educated. I feel for the youth in America who are getting a biased and warped education from most of their Professors. It is time to change that before it is too late.