PM: We will act against Iran even without European support

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday by addressing the Iranian threat.

"This past week, I had important conversations with US and Russian leaders. At the center of all these talks was one issue - Iran," Netanyahu said.

"Iran continues its aggression in the Middle East. Yesterday there was a bloody attack in Iraq against protesters. There are indications that this murderous attack was carried out by Iranian Revolutionary Guard envoys," the prime minister added.

"At this time, in the face of these murders, the pressure on Iran must be intensified and this is what I call on European countries to do. With or without the European countries Israel will not allow Iran any opportunities to develop nuclear weapons.

The prime minister also spoke about the situation on the southern border. "I want to make it clear that there will be no regulation if the shootings continue. On the contrary, the terrorists in Gaza will feel even more the reach of our arm. What they absorbed three weeks ago is only a preview. We will continue to do everything to keep Israel safe."