Woman stung by scorpion on United Airlines flight

Woman hospitalized after being stung multiple times by a scorpion during flight from San Francisco to Atlanta.

A woman traveling on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung multiple times by a scorpion which made its way onto the plane,

The woman claimed that she felt a stinging sensation on her leg and that she saw the scorpion fall from her pants and scurry away when she went to the bathroom.

"After learning that one of our customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung during flight, our crew responded immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical guidance," United Airlines said in a statement.

"The customer was transported to a local hospital," the company added. "We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being."