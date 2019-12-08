US President Donald Trump brought New York University graduate and pro-Israel activist Adela Cojab on stage at the 2019 Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit being held in Miami, Florida.to share her story of experiencing anti-Semitism

“My University failed to protect its Jewish community from ongoing harassment. From attacks on social media, to resolutions on student government, to boycott, flag burning and physical assault,” Cojab said.

“And the University didn’t stand idly. Instead, they gave an anti-Israel hate group the President Service Award - the highest honor you can receive as a group on campus…Six months ago I took legal action against NYU…I was notified that my case was accepted by the Department of Education and an investigation has been launched against NYU for failure to protect its community. To all of the students in the audience today, don’t be afraid to stand up, because you deserve better.”