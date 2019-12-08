Likud MK: I support Gideon Sa'ar

MK Yoav Kisch announces he will support Gideon Sa'ar for Likud leadership. "Many people love Bibi, including me, but we have to win."

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Saturday night announced his support for MK Gideon Sa'ar in the primaries for the leadership of the Likud party.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 12 News, Kisch said, "We are once again in a stalemate, the state is stuck and is at a dead end. I believe that, in order to get out of the stalemate and maintain the rule of the right, the only person who can do this is Gideon Sa'ar - and I will support him in the primaries."

"Netanyahu was an excellent Prime Minister, who led the right for many years," he added. "But I understand that we can’t get out of this. Gideon Sa'ar can put together parts and maintain power, and he enlarges the camp," continued Kisch.

"I know Gideon. He is a true rightist. There is significant work to be done, which Netanyahu cannot do. I'm not alone, there are people who think like me. My main message: There are many people who love Bibi, including me, but we have to win," he explained.

Netanyahu's associates said in response to the remarks, "It is unfortunate that Yoav Kisch chooses to attack Prime Minister Netanyahu only because he lost the election for the chairmanship of the Likud Knesset faction. As every poll shows, the only one who can bring the Likud to power is Prime Minister Netanyahu and certainly not another person who is the darling of the left-wing media - and not by chance."

Kisch is the second Likud MK to announce his support for Sa’ar, following MK Michal Shir.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister, commented on Twitter, “Yoav Kisch, a member of the ‘New Likudniks’, ‘happens to come out’ in support of Sa’ar after losing to Miki Zohar for the position of chairman of the faction."

The primaries for the Likud leadership are expected to take place on December 22. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Gideon Sa'ar are expected to run against each other.