Gantz: This time I will not agree to a rotation with Lapid

Blue and White chairman reportedly told his associates he does not intend to renew rotation agreement with Yair Lapid.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz told his associates that he does not intend to run again under the same rotation agreement between him and Yair Lapid.

According to Channel 12 News reporter Daphna Liel, Gantz said in a conversation with his associates, "The next few days will be days of crucial and difficult decisions I will have to make myself."

Gantz added that this time he would not agree to a rotation with Lapid, saying, "We have to win. That's what prevented the victory in the previous round."

Meanwhile on Saturday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with the leaders of the right-wing bloc and they decided that if elections are held, they would take place on March 3, 2020.

However, the final date will be set in agreement with the other parties, in the four days remaining until the 22nd Knesset dissolves.

Earlier, the Prime Minister called for direct elections in which Israeli citizens will have to elect who they want as Prime Minister - Gantz or Netanyahu.