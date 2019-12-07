Knesset Speaker: 'Only unity government will prevent elections'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein's (Likud) office on Saturday night responded to Labor MK Omer Barlev's initiative to promote him as a potential prime minister.

"Knesset Speaker Yuli (Yoel) Edelstein has exerted enormous effort in the past few weeks in order to prevent elections, and he is working to bridge the gaps between all the sides of the political system, as all of the party heads have seen personally," a statement from Edelstein's office said.

"The only way to prevent these unnecessary and expensive elections is via a unity government with a rotation between [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz.

"There are four days left to recover and do the only right thing for the State of Israel and its citizens."

Earlier on Saturday, it was revealed that Barlev was attempting to gather the support of 61 MKs who would sign a request that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tap Edelstein to form a coalition. After both Netanyahu and Gantz failed to form a government, Israel began a period of 21 days in which any MK who has the support of 61 MKs can be tapped to form a government. This period ends in four days, on December 11.