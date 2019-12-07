'The two large parties have decided they prefer new elections'

MK Liberman, chair of the Yisrael Beytenu party, says PM Netanyahu, MK Gantz, think they'll come out victorious if new elections are held.

MK Avigdor Liberman )Yisrael Beytenu) on Saturday night said he would discuss whether he would support granting parliamentary immunity to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when the question comes up - and not a moment before.

"I'm not going to address the question as long as the Prime Minister has not requested immunity," Liberman told News 13 in an interview. "I do not intend to discuss a hypothetical situation. The Prime Minister has not turned to the Knesset Committee. If he turns to them we will discuss it, and not a moment before. If he doesn't request it - that's great."

Regarding the disagreements between Likud and Blue and White, Liberman said: "The two large parties have simply decided that they prefer new elections, because together they have 65 Knesset seats - they don't need me or anyone else."

"They have decided that they prefer elections, and everything they do is just a blame game. That's it. Netanyahu thinks he'll win 61 Knesset seats in the next election without me. [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz is certain that he'll win 38 Knesset seats on his own."